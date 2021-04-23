St Mary’s College, Oscott welcomes new Rector

St Mary’s College, Oscott, the seminary of the Archdiocese of Birmingham forms men for the priesthood from 15 dioceses in England, Wales and Scotland, as well as Religious Congregations. It also prepares men for ministry as permanent deacons for five dioceses.

Fr Michael takes over from Acting Rector Fr Paul Keane, who took the helm following the death of former Rector, Canon Giles Goward, in January.

He said: “It has been both a surprise and an honour to be asked by Archbishop Bernard Longley to become the next Rector of St Mary’s College, Oscott.

“While being humbled by this call, I am reassured by the encouragement Archbishop Bernard has given to me and the confidence he has placed in me.

“Oscott is my alma mater and is dear to my heart as the place where I discerned my vocation to the priesthood and received my initial formation.

“As Vocations Director, in the work of accompanying men who are discerning a vocation to the priesthood, I have been blessed to have had the generous support of Oscott’s Rectors: the then Canon, now Bishop David Oakley, Canon Giles Goward (RIP), and the Acting Rector, Fr Paul Keane.